Waters: The Public Will ‘Push on’ Congress to Impeach Trump and ‘We’re Going to Have to Do It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that public pressure will eventually reach the point where Congress will “have to impeach.”

Waters said, “The American people, in the final analysis, [are] going to push on the Congress to do the impeachment. My calls are overwhelming in my office about impeachment. I have so many calls, 90% of all the calls that I’m getting, people see me on the street, and they’re talking about impeachment, when are you going to impeach? And so, I think as the level of interest and the level of not putting up with this president any longer comes to the forefront, and lays on and leans on and pressures the Congress of the United States, we’re going to have to do it. We’re going to have to impeach.”

