Joy Reid: ‘I Feel in a Sense Like Biden Is Hillary in 2008’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid said she feels “in a sense like Biden is Hillary in 2008,” and referenced the Clintons’ incorrect presumption that they had the African-American vote locked up.

Reid said, “I feel in a sense like Biden is Hillary in 2008, right? He’s the inevitable guy and these challengers are coming for him, and he could wind up having a showdown in South Carolina much the way Hillary Clinton did. Because remember, the Clintons presumed that the black vote was theirs because of their long history, and they turned out to be wrong when African-Americans said, wait a minute, we could have a black president? It’s possible? Hey, maybe we’ll look at that guy.”

