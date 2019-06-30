Kamala Harris: I Will Not Let Trump Take America Back to Before Same-Sex Marriage Was Legal

On Sunday MSNBC played a clip from the Alice B. Toklas Club Annual Pride Breakfast in San Francisco in which 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she was running for president so President Donald Trump could not take the country back before all couples could marry.

Harris said, “The current occupant of the White House has no appreciation, no interest clearly and probably no knowledge of this history, of this work.”

She continued, “He says he wants to make America great again. Again for whom? Back before couples could marry, all couples? Back before gay couples could adopt? ”

She added, “Well, I’m president because we’re not going back.”

