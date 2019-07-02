Tlaib Calls for Abolishing Border Camps — Trump’s Separation Policy Is ‘Un-American’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said all the border detention centers should be abolished to put an end to the Trump administration’s ability to separate and hold immigrants.

Tlaib said, “The current administration continues to deny access to information. The subpoena [received] bipartisan support through oversight we issued to the administration has yet to be abided by. They completely obstruct any kind of access to information. And that’s the problem is I don’t want to wait a year or two years to find out about the other horrors that we yet to know about where the children are. We’re not talking about a few hundred. We’re talking about thousands. I’ve heard up to 16 to 20,000 children have been separated from their parents.”

She continued, “The solution is to talk about the discontinuing, completely abolishing the camps. So that means no separation of families. That means let’s go by the legal process of asylum. If you’re coming to the border and you seek asylum, let’s go through those legal processes.”

She added, “That’s the problem that we haven’t actually dealt with the thing that created the crisis, which is this continuation of the separation policy that is inhumane and un-American.”

