Kamala Harris: I Don’t Think Trump ‘Understands This Is America’s Birthday, Not His’

Wednesday in Des Moines, IA, while speaking to reporters, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s planned July 4 celebration meant the president thinks Independence Day is his birthday, not America’s.

Harris said, “I don’t think he understands this is America’s birthday, not his birthday.”

She added, “This president, seemingly without much reflection and thought, is prepared to send our troops to various countries around the world based on his unilateral actions and decisions about our relationships with various countries including, most recently, Iran. And what I would ask is that he thinks about—you know he wants to have a military parade—why don’t you think about military families? And think about the fact that military parents, that you are sending their sons and daughters to — might be war — and what are your thoughts and reflections about that?”

