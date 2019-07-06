Doug Jones: Obamacare Lawsuit ‘A Real Threat’ to Coverage for Millions

“Every time the Administration launches a new assault on our health care, folks across my home state and across the country get scared and wonder how they will be able to get the care they need. This is absolutely unacceptable.” —Senator Doug Jones pic.twitter.com/cVgF3IkqdR

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) stated that the state lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act is a “real threat” to the insurance coverage of millions and that “the stakes could not be higher.”

Jones said, “Some folks might think since these attempts at repeal failed in Congress that there is no longer a real threat to the coverage that they currently have. Unfortunately, that is just not true. Not too long ago, the Justice Department supported the ruling of a federal district court judge in Texas in a case filed by 20 state attorney generals…that argues that the 2010 healthcare law is unconstitutional. Next week, an appeals court will hear arguments in that case. And I’ll tell you folks, the stakes could not be higher. Across this nation, some 21 million Americans could lose their health insurance coverage if this lawsuit is successful and the law is struck down.”

He added that repealing the ACA could cause those who have preexisting conditions to be denied coverage or pay more.

