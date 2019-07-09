GOP Rep. Meadows: Comey ‘Went Through Red Stoplights’ to Get Trump

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) argued that former FBI Director James Comey took extraordinary measures in his pursuit of President Donald Trump regarding accusations the Obama administration Department of Justice “spied” on the 2016 Trump campaign.

Partial transcript as follows:

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: What do you make, Mark Meadows, I think this is a big report by Catherine Herridge, and also big news by John Solomon? But Catherine Herridge, we’ve already known that what James Comey testified to in October of 2016, the Russian lies of Hillary Clinton that were paid for were in fact unverifiable. Now, they are going deeper. Now, we know this woman, Kavalec, over at the State Department.

Now we know that Bruce Ohr, because of your interrogation, and Jim’s interrogation, behind closed doors, they all said they warned Comey. They were the FBI. They told him everything about the dossier being phony and they used it as the bulk of information to get the warrant to spy on the campaign of Trump anyway.

Where is that taking us?

REP. MARK MEADOWS (R-NC): Well, what we see is James Comey went through not only yellow flashing lights, but he went through red stoplights to try to get this president and indict this president. I can tell you that not only the good work that Catherine Herridge reported in terms of what we are seeing, what we knew, but we know that Christopher Steele not only was talking to the DOJ, was talking to the FBI, was talking to the media, talking to the State Department. He was talking to anybody who would listen —

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He was trying to talk to Mueller to Ohr. He was sending messages to the special counsel’s office.

MEADOWS: He was sending out smoke signals everywhere trying to get someone to take this particular story that was false. The FBI knew it was false. They knew they had credibility problems. And yet, they continue to spy on American citizens.