Hispanic Caucus Vice Chair Gallego: Obama’s Deportation Policy ‘Created the Environment’ We’re Living In

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus 1st Vice Chair Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) discussed the Caucus’ meeting with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and stated that President Obama’s deportation policy “was way too harsh and created the environment that we are now living in.”

Gallego said, “I heard some very positive comments about what his vision is for the Latino community here in the coming — his coming term, hopefully, according to him. But we also were very honest with him. We were honest with him as a caucus that we were very disappointed that comprehensive immigration reform was not a priority of the Obama administration, in the first term. … But overall, I think it was a positive conversation. I think it’s a conversation that we wanted to have with, not just him, but with every Democratic candidate.”

He later added, “We do believe the deportation policy under President Obama was way too harsh and created the environment that we are now living in. And we don’t want to see those mistakes repeated. Of course, we’re also going to do this with all the other candidates. This is not something that’s just going to be aimed at Vice President Biden.”

(h/t WFB)

