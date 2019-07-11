Harris: Trump ‘Contributing to’ ‘a Faulty Census’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Trump “is contributing to…a faulty census that we’ll have to live with for the next ten years.”

Harris said, “[T]here are a lot of blended families in America, and by that, I mean, on this issue, families where certain family members will be documented, others not. So, what’s going to happen? When the census taker comes knocking on that door, they’re not going to answer the door, for fear that this, being an agent of the government, might be in the business of deportation, or investigating who is in that household for purposes that are about deportation, not counting people.”

She added, “So, our legitimate fear and concern is that this census in 2020 will not be accurate. … So, what this president is contributing to is a faulty census that we’ll have to live with for the next ten years. It is highly irresponsible. Because it is yet another example of this president trying to interfere [with], and if not weaken our democracy.”

