Meghan McCain Defends Pelosi on AOC — She ‘Deserves Respect from Younger Generations’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the ongoing feud between the Speaker and so-called progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yesterday Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a closed-door meeting with Democrats to tell them to stop airing their grievances on social media.”

She added, “AOC accused Pelosi of outright disrespect for repeatedly singling out newly elected women of color.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s disheartening. It’s, like, the enemy is the guy tweeting on his toilet not each other. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it. It makes me sad. Democrats, we have to get rid of this guy, and this type of infighting is not helping and I don’t know why they go to race right away. Really? That’s where you go right away? I thought that was a bit much, frankly.”

McCain said, “Lest we forget it’s Pelosi who delivered midterms. It was her leadership who I once questioned on this show. I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family. I don’t like her, and I don’t agree with her politics, but she’s still serving her country, and that deserves respect from younger generations in the same way that I think Joe Biden and everybody else who has dedicated their life to service deserves respect.”

