Bill de Blasio: Trump Is Trying to ‘Make America Hate Again’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trump’s tweet asking why progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” was intended to divide people.

De Blasio said, “Unfortunately there is an American tradition of telling people to go back where they came from. It’s a very bad tradition that we need to weed out of our nation because we are a nation of migrants, that is who we are by our nature for hundreds of years. But you don’t expect to hear from the president of the United States. So here is the bottom line on what Trump doing with that tweet today, he said he would make America great again, what he’s trying to do is make America hate again. This is another effort to divide people along lines of religion, ethnicity, origin, and create a country where there can’t be unity. ”

He continued, “He’s doing the most un-presidential thing possible by constantly looking for every way to divide people. But it is a political strategy. Let’s give him points for consistency with that tweet and the ICE raids, Jake, it is all one political strategy to keep people divided to the maximum extent possible and get up his base and take people’s eyes off the other things going on, the fact that so many middle class and working class people are not doing well in America, the fact he’s about to pass a new NAFTA treaty which will continue to hurt Americans. These are the kinds of things that Trump does, he baits and switch all of the time. It is a bait-and-switch move and what it will do is get a lot of people angry because they realize that they’re being lied to about their lives and it is a purposeful attempt to divide people.”

