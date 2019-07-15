Kamala Harris: Trump’s Tweet ‘Absolutely Racist and Un-American’

Sunday night 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) criticized President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” as “absolutely racist and un-American.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Harris said, “It is absolutely racist and un-American. And it is an old trope, ‘go back to where you came from,’ that you might hear on the street, but you should never hear that from the president of the United States.”

