Matthews: Trump Has Engaged in Most ‘Flagrant’ ‘Racial Messaging’ by a POTUS Since Wilson Showed ‘Birth of a Nation’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that President Trump has engaged in “flagrant…racial messaging” at a level not seen by a president since Woodrow Wilson showed “Birth of a Nation” in the White House.

Matthews stated, “When an American president spoke of welfare queens, we knew what he meant. When that same American president spoke of the ‘young buck’ who bought gin with his food stamps, we got the point. When his successor exploited the angry portrait of Willie Horton, we got that again. And when his successor went after Sister Souljah, we saw him working the same racial wedge. But not since Woodrow Wilson showed ‘Birth of a Nation’ in the White House has an American president been so flagrant in his racial messaging as this one.”

