Exclusive: Steve Hilton Announces Massive Tax Cut Plan for California, Details Deregulation Agenda

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Fox News commentator and California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton discussed his tax-cutting and deregulation agendas.

Marlow asked, “What is the what’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get to Sacramento?”

Hilton said, “Well, I mean, it’s it’s going to be a busy first day, but send the budget to the legislature with the tax reductions. Right we get more money in people’s pockets immediately so they can see if you have a new Republican governor, you feel the difference straight away. ”

He added, “On the same day we’re going to be making these appointments, going to clear out the people in these agencies and start getting things changed the water flowing to our farmers, the oil and gas flowing to our refineries.”

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