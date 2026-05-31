‘Neighbors with Uterus’: Boston Holding ‘Trans Period Pride’ Event at Public Library

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D) calling women” ‘neighbors with uterus” and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “trans period pride event.”

Marlow said, “Michelle Wu, in Boston, she’s got, this is true, the trans period pride event. And this is June 17th, 2026 at the Boston Public Library, the Copley branch. Those of you in the Boston area might want to check this one out. The mayor’s office put on a trans period pride because men can have periods.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo