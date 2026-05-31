Antifa members started fires and created violence Saturday night outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, but were eventually pushed out of the area.

The chaos erupted after U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin won the battle for the location on Friday when the state’s Democrat governor used local police to corral rioters, Breitbart News reported.

Nick Sortor’s video footage showed a bonfire in the middle of the street with masked individuals standing nearby and another view of how the rioters filled the roadway:

Another clip caught the moment law enforcement formed a line while carrying shields and moved into the area as Antifa protesters shouted, “Fucking fascists!”:

Meanwhile, ICE shared a few photos of migrants being held at Delaney Hall and included their rap sheets:

When state police began clearing protesters out of the area on Friday and broke their blockade, Mullin said it was a “win for law and order” and pointed out that Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) previously refused to allow state law enforcement to assist but had since relented.

The Breitbart News article continued:

Sherrill faced massive pressure from the left to support the blockade, partly because the state’s huge population of welfare-dependent illegal migrants is a goldmine for the Democratic Party’s political machine in the state. Democrats portrayed the Antifa defeat as a safety measure: “To ensure the safety of everyone involved, including the overwhelmingly peaceful protestors at the facility, state police temporarily cleared the area outside Delaney Hall,” said a midnight message from New Jersey’s Attorney General, Jennifer Davenport.

On Sunday, Sherrill said the violence outside Delaney Hall merited additional help from police to protect neighbors and law enforcement officers at the scene. However, she claimed, “I do not know why these individuals attacked or what they wanted to accomplish, but I refuse to let these dangerous actions detract from New Jersey’s dedication to ensuring public safety, keeping people safe from ICE, and that the people detained inside Delaney Hall are treated with dignity.”

More video footage showed the chaos outside the facility, with Antifa members purposefully getting too close to mounted police officers while waving orange make-shift shields at them:

Early Sunday, DHS shared video footage of the nearly empty area and said “RIOTERS WILL NOT SLOW US DOWN. The perimeter around Delaney Hall is FULLY closed. No rioters breached the perimeter last night.”

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders have portrayed the migrants as martyrs and called for Delaney Hall to be shut down:

On Friday, protesters were angered they had been defeated in their well-organized and well-funded efforts against ICE and state police officers, who arrested some among the group, per Breitbart News.