Exclusive: Steve Hilton Warns of ‘Disaster’ if He Doesn’t Make Top Two in California Primary

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Fox News commentator and California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton (R) said it would be a “disaster” if he doesn’t make the top two in the California jungle primary.

Hilton said, “My team, is still pretty confident that we’re going to make it into the top two, but we can’t take it for granted, because here’s the deal. If we end up as we can in this insane top two system in California with two Democrats in the race for governor, that’s a disaster for California, not just for the chances of achieving change through a Republican governor, but right the way down the ballot. It will totally demoralize Republicans in California. You can say goodbye to all these other races where you’ve got good candidates running for the state legislature, for Congress that could affect the majority in the House. Voter ID could be at risk. So it’s incredibly important to realize that right now, there’s only one candidate for change who can possibly get into the top two, and that’s me.”

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