NYT’s Friedman Slams Trump for Tweets — He ‘Could Not Pass the Simplest Citizenship Test’

[WARNING: LANGUAGE]

Thomas Friedman, a columnist for The New York Times, on Monday shared his reaction to President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend about freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Presley (D-MA).

Friedman said on CNN’s “New Day” that everyone in America can trace their roots from what Trump has deemed “shithole countries,” adding the president himself would not be able to pass “the simplest citizenship test” that immigrants have to pass.

“Every one of us at some point, or virtually all of us, can trace our roots to what Trump has called shithole countries,” he emphasized. “Hey, Camerota, which shithole country did your grandparents come from? Berman, which shithole countries did your grandparents come from?”

Friedman continued, “We all came here because this is not a country of blood and soil, which Trump thinks, it’s a country built around a universal idea that out of many, we make one. And I know one thing absolutely for sure: That we have a president of the United States who could not pass the simplest citizenship test that is administrated to every new immigrant in this country because he has no idea what this country is about.”

