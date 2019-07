Reporter: Are you going to revise your remarks on the president's tweets? Speaker Pelosi: "No, I'm not at all. No, not at all. I'm proud to bring attention to them." https://t.co/6KRY6hFCHN pic.twitter.com/dqqe1i8XdX

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she wouldn’t change her remarks about President Trump’s tweets.

Pelosi responded to a question on whether she would revise her remarks by stating, “No. I’m not at all. Not at all. I’m proud to bring attention to them.”

