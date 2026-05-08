Dem Rep. Frost: GOP Has Brought This Country into ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said the Republican Party had brought the country into “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I wonder what your thoughts are today and what your message is to the country.”

Frost said, “My heart is heavy for the country because we see that this is going on all across the South. And it’s important for people to realize that this isn’t happening in a vacuum. This isn’t a plan that just came up because Donald Trump said to go redistrict. This is the product of a 60-plus-year plan to bring this country into Jim Crow 2.0. An ERA where they’ve traded in the hoods for suits and ties and where they are trying to use our democracy against us to take away not just our right to vote, but our right to protest, our right to privacy, our right to healthcare, a right to be able to actually have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in this country.”

He added. “And they see the South as a threat. And that is the reason why some of the worst voter suppression tactics we see are in the South. Over 40% of this nation’s black residents live here. Most of this nation’s Civil Rights and mass movement, people-centered movements started in the South. So we see that they put us right in the middle of the bull’s eye, because they know that we will rise up and we will fight back.”

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