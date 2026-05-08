Al Sharpton: GOP Ripping the Country to Shreds over Race

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said Republicans were ripping the country to shreds over race while discussing the redistricting battle across several states.

Sharpton said, ” I think that we are seeing the end of the second reconstruction. The rudeness and insensitivity that is being done shows that these people are deliberately saying that, as we call on the world to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the very principles that we claim the country is started, because everybody in the country was not same status. Blacks were slaves 250 years ago, women couldn’t vote. But we’re not even going to pretend during this anniversary that this is about democracy. We are going to as, it was put up by, Governor Newsom, we’re not going to win by votes, change what we want, and if the people in Virginia vote, we’ll just flip it over in a Supreme Court. So we are, approaching, this 250 anniversary more like King George than we are like those that signed the Declaration of Independence because they’re saying that might is right. We’re going to rule no matter what, and we’re going to use race as one of the ways that we’re going to whip everybody in line.”

He added, “So I mean, the whole idea of us bringing the country together, they’re ripping it to shreds, and they’re doing it gleefully, and they’re doing it openly. The question is, will we be able to come with the same force that our forefathers did?”

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