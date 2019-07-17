Deutsch: Rich White People, You Own Trump’s Racism

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Donny Deutsch suggested President Donald Trump was using a playbook similar to the Holocaust among other criticisms.

Deutsch said, “Enough is enough, and I want to talk to the white people out there. OK? I want to talk to wealthy, white people, because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions when I’ve talked to friends, people I know. ‘He’s good for the economy, he’s good for the economy, they’re all jerks, anyway.’ No no it’s time. By the way, if you’re somebody who’s poor and you believe Donald Trump is going to get you a job, maybe you don’t have the luxury of a moral imperative, but everybody else, shame on you at this point, enough. This is where you stand up. You own it.”

He continued, “If you are on a subway train, and you saw four white nationalists screaming at an African-American woman ‘go home, go back where you came from.’ If you vote for Trump, it’s like you’re going like this,” Deutsch put his head down then added, “And own it. No more he’s good economy. Well they’re all jerks, he just says these things.”

He added, “We are heading to such a dangerous place, and guess what? You look at history, it can happen here. Maybe it’s the Jews next. Oh, oh, I forgot, his daughter is married to a Jew. Who says—and I come from a place, a group of people where it happened to, six million of them, and I’m not saying Trump is that person but every playbook that’s happening, every single playbook, creating the other. Getting rich people to look the other way. Getting people to not trust the press. Getting the judicial system in your pocket. Getting an entire branch of government, the legislative branch, the Republicans to just march with you. To act above the law. To say that you’re going to put your adversaries in jail. And now, ‘Hey, you, dark person, if you don’t like it here, go back from where you came.’ Boy, it’s time for us and time for white people who maybe it’s not so great for your pocketbook, go in and look at your children and decide who you are.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN