Meghan McCain to George Conway: ‘Start at Home!’ — Call Out Kellyanne’s ‘Abhorrent’ Behavior

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for asking a reporter about his ethnicity and her husband George Conway for not calling her out when he is willing to say that President Donald Trump is racist.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “She’s having a meltdown, poor thing. She’s a mess.”

McCain said, “I don’t really care because it’s so tone-deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter.”

She continued, “Her husband is one of the most adamant outspoken people, especially against what he interpreted about the president’s tweets being racist. My message to George Conway is start at home, okay? If me and my husband were together — no, I’m sick of it. He gets on his high horse on Twitter all the time. If I felt like my husband were getting on TV and saying racist comments and things like this, and I was so outraged, we would be having a conversation.”

She added, “I feel like what she’s doing is abhorrent, and I don’t understand why asking anyone their ethnicity in any situation alone, let alone in front of the White House.”

