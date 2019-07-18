Graham on ‘The Squad’: This Is Their Home as Much as Mine

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "My beef is with policy not personality. All of these Congresswomen won their elections. They're American citizens. This is their home as much as mine. I believe their policies will change America for the worse and that's the debate for me." pic.twitter.com/32x8PbgqdC

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the so-called “The Squad,” made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) were American citizens, which means this country is their home.

In reference to President Donald Trump’s rally last night in North Carolina, CNN’s Manu Raju asked, “Was it appropriate for people at that rally last night to be chanting send her back to Omar and the president to be presiding over that?”

Graham said, “Let me be clear. My beef is with policy, not personality. All of these congresswomen won their election. They’re American citizens. This is their home as much as mine. And I believe their policies will change America for the worse and that’s the debate for me.”

