Harris: Trump Criticizing ‘Send Her Back’ Chants Is Just ‘Empty Words’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s disapproval of the “send her back” chants at his rally on Wednesday are “empty words,” and the chant was created by Trump’s tweets.

Harris said, “I just think they’re empty words, Jake. The chant was created, not by the crowd, but by the president’s tweets, and that’s obvious. It’s really not a debatable point, and I think it’s just — it is clearly not a sign of real leadership.”

