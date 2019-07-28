Sanders: We Have a ‘Racist President’ Who Attacks African-Americans

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to President Donald Trump attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his Baltimore district.

Sanders said, “It’s unbelievable that we have a President of the United States who attacks American cities, who attacks Americans, who attacks somebody who is a friend of mine, Elijah Cummings is one of the most decent and outstanding members of the House of Representatives. He fights every day to improve life in his community.”

He added, “I do find it interesting that when we have rural Republican districts where life expectancy is going down, where downtowns are boarded up, and people are struggling, and they’re struggling in rural and urban and suburban America, our job is to bring people together, to improve life for all people, not to be a — have a racist president who attacks people because they are African-Americans. That is a disgrace. And that is why we’re going to defeat this president.”

