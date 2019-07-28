Schiff: Trump Obstructing Congressional Oversight Might Be Grounds for Impeachment

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump stonewalling Congress in their investigations might become an impeachable offense.

Schiff said, “He is violating a different provision of the Constitution by obstructing the Congress in its lawful and constitutional duty. That would not be a crime, that would be a misdemeanor. And the founders had a different idea of what misdemeanor meant. It’s not a lesser crime, but it’s demeaning the office. And I think violating the separation of powers would be such a misdemeanor. So this is why I say the President is doing everything he can to push us into an impeachment because if we can’t get adequate answers from the court in time, that in itself will be an impeachable offense.”

He added, “We will either get the answers that we need or the president’s obstruction will be so complete that that itself becomes a grounds for his impeachment.”

