John Legend: Trump Is a Racist ‘Piece of Sh*t,’ Evil ‘Canker Sore on This Country’

[Adult language warning]

Tuesday evening singer John Legend told TMZ President Donald Trump is a “piece of sh-t.”

Legend said, “Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of sh-t. He says piece of shit sh-t all the time — that’s what he does. We need to get him out of office.”

When asked about Baltimore, Legend continued, “There’s a lot that can be done. It’s got over a century of history that created the problems that they have. We need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about our communities just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil f-cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So we need to get him out of office.”

