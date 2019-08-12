Fmr Acting AG Whitaker on Epstein: ‘Something Doesn’t Add Up’ — ‘Some Serious Questions’ Raised

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker called for “ultimate transparency” in the investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in federal prison over the weekend while under suicide watch.

According to Whitaker, “something doesn’t add up” when it comes to Epstein’s death because “common sense” would say someone should have been regularly checking on him.

“I was really surprised to see that some of these protocols and procedures – the 30-minute check and the like – were not followed,” Whitaker said. “I think there are some serious questions that are raised here. And once we hear the whole answer, I think we’ll have a lot better picture.”

“Transparency is the key. … We need, like, ultimate transparency in this case,” he advised.

