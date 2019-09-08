Roy Blunt: Trump ‘Needs to Step Up’ Set Guidelines on the Gun Issue

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) called on President Donald Trump “to step up here and set some guidelines” for what legislation he would sign on the gun issue.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Let me ask you about the gun issue. Manchin, Toomey, some form of expanding background checks, will that get a vote on the floor?

BLUNT: What the leader said the week, I think it’s the second time he said this we’re not going to vote on bills that the president is not willing to sign. The president needs to step up here and set some guidelines for what he would do. I’m afraid what going happen here is what always happens is we take the silly if we won’t get everything won’t do anything and fail to do the things we could do with more early mental health help, treating mental health like all other health. Something I worked hard on. There is a moment here where we can expand what we are already doing on that front.