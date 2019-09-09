GOP Rep. Collins: ‘I Hope’ McCabe Is Indicted

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) stated that he hopes former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is indicted.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “John Ratcliffe came on the show yesterday, and said, yeah, the DOJ must indict Andrew McCabe. Because otherwise, if you don’t, it’s two different standards. Do you think we’re going to actually see indictments, prosecution?”

Collins responded, “I hope so. … I think Ratcliffe and I both agree that McCabe is one in which he just — there’s not a leg to stand on here. When you look at the standards, you look at what’s been set forth with Flynn and others, there’s not — there can’t be two separate standards, otherwise, the American people, who are just going, getting up every day, doing their normal jobs are saying, wait, something’s not right here. I wouldn’t be treated that way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett