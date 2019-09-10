Carl Bernstein: Many Republicans ‘Very Worried’ About Trump’s Stability

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network political analyst and veteran reporter Carl Bernstein said many Republicans in Congress were “very worried” about President Donald Trump’s stability.

On National Security Adviser John Bolton’s ouster, Bernstein said, “This is, perhaps, the most convincing evidence we’ve seen of late that we have a governing crisis under this president. A dire crisis in which the national security of the United States is not secure because of the conduct of the President of the United States. He cannot conduct a coherent presidency, a coherent administration.”

Bernstein said, “We don’t have functional governance for the first time in our modern history in this country because of the conduct of this president of the United States.”

He continued, “This is seat-of-the-pants governance that is not working and our allies in particular, as well as our enemies, have picked up on this. And we are now in — we’re destabilized as a result of this president’s weaknesses.”

He added, “It all goes to the same thing, a president of the United States who conducts the presidency as if it were a television show called The Apprentice. You’re fired. But the consequences of this are now apparent to Republicans in a way that they will tell you. In Congress, many Republicans, they are very worried about the stability of the president of the United States.”

He concluded, “They are telling reporters like myself, like Bob Woodward, like our people are not only telling how they feel, but in a craven way many say we do not believe the president has the stability to exercise and be fit to hold this office.”

