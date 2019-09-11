Scarborough: ‘Growing Fear’ Warren Could Win Nomination and Not Be a Strong General Election Candidate

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough revealed that he is hearing behind the scenes from Democrats that there is a “growing fear” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) could surpass former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination and then struggle in the general election.

Scarborough said Democrats see Biden’s “slow-motion train derailment” and a strong candidacy by Warren.

“I’m just reporting what everybody’s saying behind the scenes, and that is Joe Biden’s campaign seems like a slow-motion train derailment … they believe he’s not going to make it to the end. It’s just what you hear from almost every Democratic insider, and they believe, and many fear, that Elizabeth Warren is moving toward this nomination eventually,” Scarborough advised.

He continued, “If that, in fact, is the case, those New Hampshire numbers, it’s only one poll, but those New Hampshire numbers in the head-to-head matchup with Trump, actually underline something that I hear from Democrats: a growing fear that she’s running a strong campaign but will not be a strong general election candidate.”

Scarborough added that Warren has them worrying because she cannot win swing states with her socialist policies.

“There are a lot of Democrats who fear that Biden’s going to collapse, Warren’s going to win, and then they’re going to have a matchup where Elizabeth Warren gets blown away in states like Texas, and states like Wisconsin, and states like Pennsylvania that Republicans should be losing,” he stated.

(h/t Newsbusters)

