Graham: I Believe My Position on Manchin-Toomey Will Change

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he thinks his position on the Manchin-Toomey legislation will change.

Graham said, “I don’t know how you get around the idea that a man who was adjudicated mentally ill was denied a gun purchase when he went to a gun store, wound up buying a gun from a man who sells guns on the side, and there’s no background check.”

Graham was then asked if he believes his position on Manchin-Toomey will change because of the example he cited. He responded, “Yes.”

