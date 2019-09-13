Kamala Harris: Trump Is ‘Putting Babies in Cages’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “putting babies in cages.”

Harris said, “I’ve said that we need to prosecute the case against Donald Trump and consistently in this campaign I’ve been pointing out the reasons why. And as I refer to it semi-jokingly, there’s a long rap seat. Everything from the fact that he passed a tax bill that only benefits the top 1% to putting babies in cages, separating children from their parents at the border, and the list goes on and on.”

“So this is a through-line,” she continued. “And I think, very important that we are able to point out to articulate and to explain why we can do better. And, frankly, why Donald Trump has a long list of failed policies and, frankly, broken promises.”

