Kamala Harris: Trump Is ‘Threatening Our National Security’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s “unilateral efforts” in foreign policy were “threatening our national security.”

Saying the focus should be on Donald Trump, Harris said, “He has not not been performing in a way we can be proud of. He has also I think been very harmful to the country. He has been sowing hate and division among us. He has been engaged in unilateral efforts in foreign policy to the extent it is threatening our national security.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN