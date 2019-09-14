VIDEO: Mob Pummels Man Outside Minnesota’s Target Field

A mob of thugs threw a man to the ground, pummeled him, and took off his pants, according to a video taken outside Minnesota’s Target Field.

The August 3 video, which was posted to social media on Friday and obtained by the New York Post, shows the man sitting on a curb outside the stadium in downtown Minneapolis when two of the men approach the victim and one of them tries to grab something from him.

When the man jumps up to follow the alleged thief, another man throws a sucker punch in the victim’s direction.

The man stumbles and attempts to run away, but a fourth attacker body slams him to the ground, and a fifth attacker jumps on his chest, using both feet, the video shows.

The alleged attackers then pull the victim’s pants down while he tries to get up and move away from them. The video ends with the victim being run over by a bicycle.

On September 6, police said one of the assailants in the video is Boris Likuwa Lusumbo, 20, and arrested him on a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars, KTSP reported.

Authorities also arrested Antonio Kolli Morrow, 21, and Shamar Robinson, 20, on first-degree aggravated robbery charges in connection with the incident. Robinson faces an additional charge of third-degree riot.

Each suspect is being held on $100,000 bail.