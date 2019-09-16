Assistant House Speaker Luján: I ‘Absolutely’ Support an Impeachment Inquiry into Kavanaugh

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) stated that he supports an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

MSNBC Contributor and Commentary Associate Editor Noah Rothman asked, “Congressman, over the weekend, there was a reaction from a couple of members of the 2020 Democratic field, two of whom are U.S. senators, who say that, based on the revelations in the new New York Times piece, Justice Kavanaugh should be impeached. Would you support such an inquiry?”

Luján responded, “Absolutely. It’s one thing after another that we continue to find out, and after we found out about the first sexual assaults, now there’s another revelation that has come forward. There [are] definitely questions that deserve answers, but I definitely stand by them as well in asking for him to step down, or to pursue to make sure that we get rid of him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett