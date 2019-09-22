Kevin McCarthy: Deep State Conspiracy Against Trump ‘the Closest This Country Has Ever Come to Having a Coup’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio commented on the upcoming release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on his investigation into the FBI’s alleged abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during their Russia investigation.

McCarthy said what members of the FBI did to undermine Trump is the “closest” thing to a coup seen in the United States.

“I believe people need to be held accountable,” McCarthy told host John Catsimatidis. “[Y]ou look at report after report, from FISA and others … this is the closest this country has ever come to having a coup. And we can never allow any person who becomes president — Republican, Democrat, Green party or other — to go through the fear of what just happened. We cannot allow individuals to do that again. And we need to get to the bottom of it, and people need to be held accountable.”

