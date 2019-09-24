Seth Moulton: Trump, Kavanaugh Should Be Impeached

Tuesday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called for both President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached.

The former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate argued on “CNN Newsroom” that Kavanaugh lied during his confirmation hearing and said Trump is using his office to “bribe a foreign leader” to attack former Vice President Joe Biden over his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

In response to a clip of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) criticizing the constant calls of impeachment, Moulton told Rubio to “stop supporting people who lie.”

“Justice Kavanaugh lied in his confirmation hearing,” Moulton stated. “That’s why he should be impeached. The definition of impeachment for the president of the United States is treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. Using the office of the presidency to bribe a foreign leader into attacking the former vice president of the United States, that fits into all three of those definitions.”

He continued, “So to Senator Rubio and other Republicans, how about remembering that oath to protect and defend the Constitution? He didn’t swear an oath to protect and defend his Republican president who happens to be good on Twitter. He swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. We all in Congress need to find the moral courage and the leadership to uphold that oath.”

