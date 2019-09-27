Warren: I Have Concerns About the Whistleblower’s Safety

During an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday’s “OutFront,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that she is concerned about the safety of the whistleblower and “about this whole investigation as it unfolds.”

Warren responded to a question on whether she has concerns for the whistleblower’s safety by stating, “I do, and I worry about this whole investigation as it unfolds. Donald Trump and his administration have made clear, not just that Donald Trump is willing to break the law, but that they’re doing their best to try to cover this up and discredit anyone who’s trying to get to the truth.”

