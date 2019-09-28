Julián Castro on Ukraine Call: Trump Running a ‘Shadow Government’

Appearing Saturday on CNN, flailing 2020 White House candidate Julián Castro claimed President Donald Trump’s July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows he is operating a “shadow government.”

WOLF BLITZER: Let’s talk about all the developments that are unfolding very rapidly right now. The now-former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who resigned just yesterday, will now appear before various congressional committees as early as this coming Thursday. What does it tell you that he decided to resign?

JULIÁN CASTRO: What it tells me is this story has a lot of legs. What happened here has a lot of people involved… It is amazing what is emerging in terms of the scope of what happened between Donald Trump and the Ukraine and the way he’s been trying to get a country like Ukraine to do his political dirty work and the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, someone who doesn’t have security clearance that ought to be required to do that kind of work, this rogue operation as the ‘New York Times’ has said to set up a shadow government, shadow dealings with Ukraine. There’s a lot here.