CNN’s Gergen: If Somebody Goes After the ‘Whistleblower,’ the ‘Blood Is Going to Be on the Hands’ of Trump

Sunday on CNN, network contributor David Gergen questioned President Donald Trump’s tactics in responding to allegations put forth by a so-called whistleblower that suggested Trump acted improperly during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Gergen warned if the name of the “whistleblower” made it into the public and something were to happen to him or her, “the blood” would be on the hands of Trump.

“[I]t’s nuts for the president to be talking about treason in this environment,” Gergen said. “He said the other day, basically suggested at a breakfast that whoever this was — was a spy. You know, the implication was we ought to execute that person. There is a very good chance that the name of this whistleblower is going to get out one way or the other in the next two or three weeks. If somebody goes after him, the blood is going to be on the hands of the president. Those words simply give license to crazy people to go after someone they think is an enemy of the people.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor