Dem Sen. Jones on Impeachment: ‘Folks in the Media Want People to Take a Side and That’s Just Not Right’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) took aim at the media over the push for President Donald Trump’s impeachment following the “whistleblower” complaint alleging he sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine’s president over probing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jones, after guest host Ayman Mohyeldin pressed him on the matter, said it is “inappropriate” to jump to conclusions at this time based off of one transcript, slamming the media for making people take sides.

“I think it is inappropriate to jump to a conclusion that you want me to jump to right now based on that one transcript,” Jones argued. “This is too dang serious to do that. We’re talking about the impeachment of the president of the United States. This is a really serious matter. And folks in the media want people to take a side, and that’s just not right.”

