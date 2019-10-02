Brennan: Trump Is a ‘National Embarrassment and a Disgrace’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former CIA director John Brennan called President Donald Trump a “national embarrassment.”

When asked about Trump’s press appearances earlier today, Brennan said, “I saw a travesty. I saw a national embarrassment and a disgrace. I don’t see how anybody could defend his performance at that press conference. I think the Finnish president, just like a lot of other visitors at the White House, comport themselves very professionally and responsibly. Donald Trump, time after time after time, continues to show how unfit he is for office and how he continues to just divert the conversation to his political misfortunes. And the questions that he was asked, he just, you know, he doesn’t have a response for them, so he will respond to other questions. So I really do think we are seeing Donald Trump being very anxious about his situation. That’s why he is lashing out more and more. And so that’s why I ask any Republican to look at that and say this is the president of the United States that we are proud of.”

