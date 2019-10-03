FNC’s Napolitano: Trump’s ‘Violation of Federal Law’ Is an ‘Impeachable Offense’

On Thursday, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano accused President Donald Trump of violating federal law, which he argued was “an impeachable offense.”

In a ” Judge Napolitano’s Chambers” video, Napolitano said, “It is a federal crime to receive a favor or to ask for something for a campaign from a foreign national or a foreign government.”

After explaining Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, Napolitano said, “Congress votes to authorize federal aid, American aid to Ukraine and the sale of American military goods to Ukraine. The president holds all this up, even though his secretary of defense, his secretary of state, his director of national intelligence, his director of the CIA and every member of his National Security Council says give them the aid, the Russian tanks are aimed their way. But he held up that aid and instead asked for a favor, arguably for his political campaign. That was a violation of federal law. That is an impeachable offense. That is what the Democrats are seeking to investigate.”

