Shields: Trump ‘Bid China’ to Come Up with ‘Criminal Information’ on Joe Biden

Friday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” columnist Mark Shields weighed in on President Donald Trump urging foreign leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family’s dealings with Ukraine and China.

Shields accused Trump of bidding China out in the open to investigate the Biden family and come up with “unflattering” and “criminal” information.

“I think there’s more than smoke,” Shields said, adding, “there’s certainly a strong case to be made that the president openly solicited and sought the intervention and involvement of a foreign government in behalf of his own candidacy and American presidential campaign.”

“[Trump] bid China to come in and come up with information, unflattering, libelous or criminal information, on Joe Biden and his family,” he continued.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent