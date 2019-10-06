GOP Rep. Steube: ‘The Democrats Will Stop at Nothing to Impeach This President’

With impeachment talk continuing to dominate discussion among Democrats, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Sunday said on the Fox News Channel that Democrats “will stop at nothing to impeach” President Donald Trump.

According to Steube, “there’s nothing” worthy of impeachment done by Trump in the latest contrived controversy over his phone call the Ukrainian president.

“The Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach this president,” Steube stated. “First, it was the Russia collusion hoax. And the American people dealt with that fraud upon the American people for about two and a half years. And then, after the Mueller report came out, it specifically said there was no collusion. Then the Democrats moved from the collusion narrative to obstruction of justice. Then we moved from that corruption, from that to now this phone call with the Ukrainian president. I mean, it’s clear that the Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach this president.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent