Dem Rep. Himes: ‘Whistleblowers’ Coming Forward Because They’ve Had ‘Enough’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) weighed in on additional so-called whistleblowers coming forward claiming to have first-hand information about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said that Trump is always going after Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), but he needs to be concerned about “White House insiders have simply had enough.”

“Yeah, that’s exactly right,” Himes agreed.

He then stated, “Even before the whistleblower stuff, or concurrent with the whistleblower stuff happening, you had senior officials who were talking to the media about things that they saw. … You are still hearing leaks about the nature of the president’s conversations with Russia. I mean, you know, there aren’t a whole lot of people who are listening in on those conversations. And those people have finally said, ‘This is crazy, this is enough. I need to talk to the press, or I need to go through the whistleblower process.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent