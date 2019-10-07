Kinzinger: ‘We Certainly Have Not Won the War Against ISIS’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted to President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northeast Syria and stated that the U.S. has not won the war against ISIS.

Kinzinger said, “The president keeps saying we’ve won this war against ISIS. We certainly have not won the war against ISIS. We’ve made gains, and if you release 10,000 of them, that’s incredible. And you think about the message this is sending to our Kurdish allies. … And when I hear Rand Paul, for instance, say things like, well, we only have 300 or 400 people there, the best people to do it are the ones on the ground. That’s exactly what the 300 or 400 people’s job is is to empower indigenous forces, locals to fight their own battle. This is exactly the kind of fight that people like Rand Paul actually said he wanted to do instead of 200,000 troops.”

